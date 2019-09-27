Sertich reappointed to Port Authority

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently reappointed Tony Sertich to a second six-year term on the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners.
Sertich, who currently serves as vice president of the board, was originally appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2013. His reappointment term expires in 2025.
A former DFL legislator from Chisholm, Sertich is a fourth-generation Iron Ranger. He currently serves as president of the Northland Foundation, a role he began in January 2015, and as business manager of a family enterprise on the Iron Range. Previously, Sertich was commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB), a position to which he was appointed by the governor in 2011. For more than a decade, Sertich served in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He was elected house majority leader in 2006, becoming the youngest person to hold that position in Minnesota history.
A graduate of Hamline University, Sertich received a bachelor's degree with a double major in political science and theater arts. He resides in Hermantown.