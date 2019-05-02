Senske joins Giant Voices

Giant Voices has added Kathleen Senske as Giant Client Leader. She will spearhead strategic relationships with clients to drive results and help them achieve their marketing ambitions. She will also oversee media campaigns.
Senske holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn. The Hayward native recently relocated to Duluth from Minneapolis.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kathleen to the Giant Voices team,” said Pascha Apter, Giant Voices CEO. “Her extensive knowledge of media planning and campaign development will undoubtedly drive results for our clients.”
Prior to joining Giant Voices, Kathleen filled the role of Senior Media Planner at Haworth Media and Marketing in Minneapolis. She led her team with actionable and concise direction to deliver innovative media plans on time and on budget. Before that, she gained valuable experience as an account executive at Novus Media in Minneapolis, where she directed the scheduling of orders for over 65 clients across the northeastern region of the U.S.