Senger joins Giant Voices staff

Giant Voices has hired Lindsay Senger as client assistant. She is the first point of contact for Giant clients and other office visitors and provides essential assistance to client leaders on various projects.
“Lindsay provides immediate value to our firm and our clients,” stated Pascha Apter, CEO of Giant Voices. “Her experience in customer service and attention to detail are impressive. She dove in immediately and hasn’t slowed down since. She’s become an integral part of our account teams – our Jill-of-all-Trades.”
Sengerfocuses on general office assistance and client service for Giant Voices, while also tackling complex data validation projects. She has also taken on additional responsibilities to support social media and digital marketing efforts. Senger is a recent graduate from the College of St. Scholastica, earning a Bachelor of Arts in marketing with a minor in computer science/information systems.