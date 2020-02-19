Seitz retiring from Duluth Playhouse

Christine Gradl Seitz will retire from her position as executive and artistic director of the Duluth Playhouse effective Sept. 30, the Board of Directors of the Duluth Playhouse has announced. Seitz has been leading the Playhouse since January 2000.
In an email to local theater artists announcing her retirement, Seitz praised what she called “the thriving Twin Ports area arts community.”
“The artists in this community make me so proud to be part of this ever-expanding and exciting arts scene, and I feel very honored to have worked with you all,” she wrote in a news release. “It has truly been inspiring. You are what makes me excited to go to work each morning, and every night I leave my job in awe of the creativity happening on all our stages. Thank you, everyone.”
Under Seitz’ leadership, the Duluth Playhouse has grown from a single stage community theatre to a three-venue theatrical organization offering live theater experiences for actors and audiences of all ages and interests, the Board said in a news release.
“Christine was the heart of the NorShor Theatre renovation. She worked tirelessly with our private and public partners to bring the vision to life," said Duluth Playhouse Board Chair Patty McNulty. "Today, Duluth has a magnificent historic theatre for Duluth Playhouse productions, as well as other local events and touring shows. Christine’s efforts and determination have given our entire region expanded theatrical and music options. The NorShor has transformed the entire historic arts and theater district, bringing a level of excitement to the area not seen in manyyears.”
In May, Phillip Fazio will join the organization as artistic director of the Playhouse NorShor productions. A nationwide search is being conducted to fill the position of executive director.