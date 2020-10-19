Schmidt, St. George join Grandma's Marathon Board

Grandma’s Marathon announced the appointment of Kristi Schmidt and Louie St. George to the organization’s board of directors.
“Our Grandma’s Marathon Board is comprised of a dedicated group of community leaders,” Executive Director Shane Bauer said, “and this addition only strengthens that connection we have in the area. We are excited for the opportunity to channel Kristi and Louie’s talent, passion, and energy into continuing the mission of Grandma’s Marathon for years to come.”
The two additions make 17 members of the Grandma’s Marathon Board of Directors, which is currently chaired by Laura Johnson.
Schmidt, a former staff member at Grandma’s Marathon, has served since 2019 as the Corporate Relations Officer for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). She has more than 25 years of marketing and public relations experience, including stints at Essentia Health, Visit Duluth and the Duluth News Tribune.
A member of the Duluth News Tribune’s inaugural 20 Under 40 class, Schmidt has always been an active member of the community. Besides serving on the Board of Directors for the Greater Downtown Council, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Duluth, she also served until recently as a Hermantown City Councilor and is active in the UMD and College of St. Scholastica (CSS) mentorship programs.
St. George, a former Duluth News Tribune reporter, is now the media relations specialist at Essentia Health. Besides running Grandma’s Marathon six times himself, St. George was a popular figure on marathon weekend during his time with the newspaper as he covered six race weekends starting with Dominic Ondoro’s record-setting performance in 2014.
St. George was born and raised in Duluth and has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) along with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.