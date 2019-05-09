Sample named MCCU vp of commercial lending

Neil Sample has been named vice president of commercial lending at Members Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU). He is responsible for overseeing the administration of the commercial loan portfolio, directing commercial operations and managing the business lending team. Sample will be implementing opportunities for growth including increased deposits and loans, new business relationships and enhanced customer service.
Prior to his new role, Sample served as a business services officer and business services assistant for MCCU.
“Neil Sample will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team at Members Cooperative Credit Union”, said Steve Glonchak, chief lending officer. “He is well acquainted with our local business community and has played a significant role in developing our commercial lending department.”
Sample holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Bemidji State University. He is a board member of the Kiwanis Club of Friendly Duluth, and a member of the Young Leaders Fund Advisory Committee which serves the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.