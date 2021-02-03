Rick Sall, Heather Carey, and Michael Ritland join Frandsen Investment Services in Duluth, bringing their financial planning and investment management expertise.
Program Manager Ron Peterson said, “We are excited to welcome the entire Sall team - Rick, a Senior Wealth Advisor, and Heather, a Client Services Associate - to Frandsen Investment Services. The Sall reputation in the Duluth area is well known and we appreciate their commitment to providing superior customer service.”
On joining Frandsen Investment Services, Sall said, “I’m really looking forward to working with a committed local team. Not only do I miss the team approach, but having other advisors to bounce ideas off of will benefit my clients.”
To help Rick and Heather build the FIS program, Michael Ritland relocated to Duluth. Michael has nearly 30 years’ experience in the investment and insurance industry and with Frandsen Investment Services since 2007 and with LPL Financial since 2017.
Peterson stated, “Michael’s knowledge of the company will not only benefit our clients, but will also help Rick’s and Heather’s transition to FIS. We’re lucky to have him here in Duluth.”
The group invites existing customers as well as the public to contact them with any questions they may have. Call Michael at 218-673-5017 or Rick at 218-625-2426.