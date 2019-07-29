The Duluth Area Family YMCA hired Christine Sagly as executive director of the Early Education Center at Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown. The YMCA invites area families to Coffee with Chrisat Yellow Bike Coffee. Stop by on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. to meet Chris and learn more about the Early Education Center’s HighScope curriculum.
“We are very excited to welcome Chris to our team,” said Sara Cole, president and CEO of the Duluth Area Family YMCA. “She’s been leading the region in early childhood education for many years, and we are looking forward to enriching the lives of area families under her leadership.”
Sagly comes to the YMCA with more than 20 years of experience in education and childcare. After earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the College of St. Scholastica, she taught both preschool and kindergarten before transitioning to early education. Most recently, Sagly served as the Child Care Center Director at Hermantown’s Hallelujah Childcare center, where she helped achieve a Parent Aware Rating for the facility, expanded capacity to serve an additional 20 children, and increased revenue significantly.
The YMCA is hosting Coffee with Christo allow families to meet Chris and learn more about her background, explore childcare opportunities with the YMCA, and provide more information about the HighScope curriculum, which enriches learning with play-based, child-centered educational experiences.
The Early Education Center is part of the new YMCA at the Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown. The facility will open on Nov. 4 and is positioned to provide high quality, full-time childcare to 118 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.
The Early Education Center offers weekly tuition rates of $235 for infants, $210 for toddlers, and $200 for preschoolers. Visit the YMCA website for details and to enroll- FALL 2019 SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE NOW.