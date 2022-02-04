Ryan Hirsch promoted to partner at RSM US, LLP

RSM US, LLP is proud to announce that Ryan Hirsch has earned a promotion to Partner effective January 1, 2022.
Hirsch, the son of David and Sally Hirsch of Gilbert, Minn., is a 2004 graduate of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS). He has provided assurance and consulting services to clients in the tribal gaming, commercial gaming, hospitality and real estate industries throughout the country since beginning his career with RSM’s Duluth office in 2004. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants (MNCPA) and The Institute of Internal Auditors.
Hirsch is an active member and treasurer of the Board of Aad Shriners, treasurer of the Board of the Duluth Chapter of the MNCPA, member of the Oklahoma State University Tribal Gaming Finance and Accounting Advisory Board, member of the CSS Stender School of Business and Technology Advisory Board, Leadership Duluth Class of 2019 graduate, and gives back to the Duluth area communities through various charitable organizations.
RSM is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with more than 12,000 people in 87 U.S. cities and four locations in Canada. It is a licensed certified public accounting firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with over 48,000 people in more than 120 countries.