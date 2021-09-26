RSM announced the promotion of nine professionals in the Duluth office.
“We are honored to recognize our people for their well-deserved promotions, marking a milestone in their careers, as well as underscoring our firm’s continued growth and success,” said Don Wallgren, managing partner of RSM’s Duluth office. “These professionals have continuously demonstrated RSM’s core values, and they are committed to acting as first-choice advisors to our clients, colleagues and communities.”
The complete promoted professionals includes:
• Abby Savolt, federal taxes, supervisor
• Amanda Allan, federal taxes, senior associate.
• Bree Seeley, audits, senior associate.
• Gabrielle Sand, audits, senior associate.
• Hanni Hessen, federal taxes, senior manager.
• Jeffrey Eliason, audits, senior associate.
• Robyn Larson, audit, supervisor.
• Sam Stoyanoff, audits, senior associate.
• Tiffany Anderson, operation, senior administrative assistant.
RSM offers audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The firm is focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.