RSM recently announced the promotion of 13 employees located in the firm’s Duluth office. Employees include:
Assurance Services
- Tim Balthazor, Senior Manager
- Chris Bishop, Supervisor
- Kaili Cadotte, Senior Associate
- John Dahmen, Manager
- Wes Judnick, Supervisor
- Stefanie Siroin, Senior Associate
- Danielle Steele, Supervisor
- Robyn Stoneburner, Senior Associate
- Bill Whiteside, Senior Manager
Tax Services
- Jenna Anderson, Senior Associate
- Aaron Pillsbury, Manager
- Abby Savolt, Senior Associate
- Kelsey Wickstrom, Senior Associate