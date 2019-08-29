RSM recently announced the promotion of 13 employees located in the firm’s Duluth office. Employees include:

Assurance Services

  • Tim Balthazor, Senior Manager
  • Chris Bishop, Supervisor
  • Kaili Cadotte, Senior Associate
  • John Dahmen, Manager
  • Wes Judnick, Supervisor
  • Stefanie Siroin, Senior Associate
  • Danielle Steele, Supervisor
  • Robyn Stoneburner, Senior Associate
  • Bill Whiteside, Senior Manager

Tax Services

  • Jenna Anderson, Senior Associate
  • Aaron Pillsbury, Manager
  • Abby Savolt, Senior Associate
  • Kelsey Wickstrom, Senior Associate