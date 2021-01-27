Derek Rowan has been promoted to Information Technology Director. In this role, he will implement strategy and work on the development and growth initiatives that are instrumental in meeting the ever-changing technology needs of the Bank. Derek is a native of Glasgow, Scotland, and holds a degree in mathematics from the University of Edinburgh. He also completed Bank Technology Security and Management programs from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Derek has been with North Shore Bank for 22 years.
Rowan promoted to information Technology director at North Shore Bank
Latest News
- Short sellers aren't backing down on GameStop
- Community input wanted for 5-year comprehensive economic development strategy
- COVID business relief payment program for bars & restaurants
- Applications for movie theater and convention center relief grants this Friday
- Skirda has been promoted to a senior investment specialist at North Shore Bank
- Maus promoted to senior network administrator at North Shore Bank
- Ratike has been promoted to a trust administrator at North Shore Bank
- Rowan promoted to information Technology director at North Shore Bank
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.