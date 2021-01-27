Rowan promoted to information Technology director at North Shore Bank
Derek Rowan has been promoted to Information Technology Director. In this role, he will implement strategy and work on the development and growth initiatives that are instrumental in meeting the ever-changing technology needs of the Bank. Derek is a native of Glasgow, Scotland, and holds a degree in mathematics from the University of Edinburgh. He also completed Bank Technology Security and Management programs from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Derek has been with North Shore Bank for 22 years.