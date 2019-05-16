Robin Washington to host WPR's 'Hear Me Out'

Accomplished journalist Robin Washington has joined Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) as the new host of "Hear Me Out," which is produced in the KUWS studio.
The former editor of the Duluth News Tribune and supervising editor of the Superior Telegram, Washington is an editorial board member of the Boston Globe and a contributing reporter to Boston’s WGBH. His work has also appeared on NPR, BET News and in dozens of newspapers nationwide.
“Hear Me Out” is a news and public affairs program focused on events and issues in Northern Wisconsin. Washington succeeds Danielle Kaeding as host, as her role as WPR’s northern region reporter is expanding. She will continue to contribute to the program.
Washington is active in the Twin Ports, serving on the boards of the Duluth Superior Community Foundation, the Duluth Art Institute, the Duluth Playhouse and the Twin Ports African American Men’s Group. Among his many journalism awards is one last year from the National Association of Black Journalists for his commentaries for WPR.
“We are extremely excited to have Robin on board,” said WPR Northern Regional Manager Paul Damberg. “His incredible experience and deep knowledge of the community will serve to build on the reputation of ‘Hear Me Out’.”
"Hear Me Out" can be heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on 91.3/Superior and 90.9/Ashland, and at 7 p.m. on 88.9/Brule, 104.7/Washburn and 88.5/Superior.