The Board of Directors of Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center has selected Brittany Robb as the organization’s new executive director.
Robb, supervisor of the Safe Haven Shelter since 2012, will succeed Susan Utech, who is retiring July 1 after 17 years leading the organization.
“Brittany’s very obvious dedication to fulfilling our commitment to provide ‘safety, space to heal, advocacy and empowerment’ to survivors was key to our decision,” said Cammy Hansen, chair of the board.
Among its services, Safe Haven provides shelter, food, and safety in a supportive environment for individuals and families who have been abused. The organization also operates a Resource
Center, where advocates help victims navigate the legal system, develop safety plans and work toward self-sufficiency, among other things.
A Duluth native and UMD graduate, Robb spent four years in leadership roles at the Grant
Community School Collaborative (now the Duluth Community School Collaborative). While there, Robb began her association with Safe Haven as a casual advocate, working a few hours a week and later serving as a part-time advocate.