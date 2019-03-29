Revoir to preside over Port Authority board

During its annual meeting held March 27, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority board of commissioners elected officers for the fiscal year beginning Monday.
The board elected Rick Revoir to serve as president, succeeding Ray Klosowski, who completed his two-year term as president but will remain on the board. Other appointments included Tony Sertich as vice president, Patrick Boyle as secretary, Norm Voorhees as treasurer and Mike Jugovich as assistant treasurer. Together with fellow board member Yvonne Prettner Solon, they oversees the Port Authority’s financial and organizational affairs.