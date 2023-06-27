ReCore named Restaurant 301 executive chef

Sherman Associates announced Chris ReCore was hired as executive chef at Restaurant 301 located in Sheraton Duluth Hotel, 301 E. Superior St. in Duluth. A renowned chef from northern Minnesota, he will execute cuisine and manage the culinary service operations. ReCore will also oversee culinary efforts for Sheraton Duluth Hotel including meetings and events.
He has more than two decades of experience in prominent establishments including The Fireside Restaurant in Detroit Lakes, Iron Range Eatery in Crosby and The Landing in Cook.
“We are excited to introduce Chef Chris to our guests and the local community. He will be centering menus around connecting people to thoughtful choices where curated offerings create impromptu
gatherings and pique curiosity and interest,” said Karen Pionk, general manager at Sheraton Duluth Hotel. “We look forward to Chef Chris building culinary experiences around a foundation that fulfills guests’ needs throughout their stay and creates gathering spaces in the Duluth community.”
Sherman completed a full renovation of the Sheraton Duluth Hotel in 2021, which included the guest rooms and public spaces including the lobby, fitness center, club lounge, meeting rooms, and Restaurant301, to deliver an enhanced experience.
Sheraton Duluth Hotel is hosting Gatherings by Sheraton featuring ReCore’s new menu items with bite-sized samples and signature cocktail and mocktail samples on June 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free to attend and tickets can be reserved by clicking here.