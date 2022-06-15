Rebecca Graves named new ARAC executive director

Rebecca Graves has been appointed as the new executive director of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council (ARAC). She will join the ARAC team August 1.
Graves is a tribal enrolled citizen of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Prior to joining ARAC, she served as the executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Leech Lake Area, which includes four Clubs in Cass Lake, Walker, Onigum and Deer River. She has previously served with the Leech Lake Tribal College as a Board of Trustee. Graves has spent close to 30 years working within her tribal community. She graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a master’s degree in Tribal Administration and Governance and holds an undergraduate degree from Bemidji State University in Business Management with an emphasis in Finance.
“I admire the work that the Arrowhead Regional Art Council has done for the area served. I look forward to joining an amazing team and board,” said Graves in an official statement.
“I am thrilled to welcome Rebecca Graves as the next Executive Director of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council. Her exceptional skills as an organizational leader along with her unique insight as a successful community builder unites Rebecca’s commitment to the work with ARAC’s goals for the future. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rebecca in service of arts and culture within our region and beyond,” said ARAC Board Chair, Kathy Neff.
Graves will work closely with the ARAC staff and board of directors to help facilitate and encourage local arts development in the seven counties and four Tribal Nations of the Arrowhead Region.