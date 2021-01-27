Ratike has been promoted to a trust administrator at North Shore Bank

Aili Ratike has been promoted to a Trust Administrator at North Shore Bank. Aili has been, and will continue to be, instrumental in the administration of trusts and estates, IRAs and investment management accounts. Her commitment to excellence is evident in all she does. Aili holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Studies from the University Wisconsin-Superior, which includes business, finance and communication coursework. Aili has been with North Shore Bank for 8 years.