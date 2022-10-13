Rapp earns design credential

Sara Rapp, a certified interior designer with the firm of Scalzo Architects, Ltd in Duluth recently passed the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers (AAHID) examination and earned the CHID Certified Healthcare Interior Designer recognition.
Passage of the examination and earning the CHID credential signifies that she has met the
standards for education, experience and examination and is a certified healthcare interior designer.
The CHID examination requires examinees to demonstrate knowledge and experience in a variety of aspects that affect the acute care, ambulatory care and residential healthcare interior environments.
AAHID is the standard to identify those interior designers who are uniquely qualified to meet the
needs and challenges of the healthcare industry.
Rapp earned her Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from The Arts Institute of Pittsburgh and has
worked in the interior design field for 10 years. In her current position with Scalzo Architect, she is
responsible for programming, floor plans, elevations, 3D modeling, interior detailing of color
selections, finishes and materials to meet the end users requirements and to maintain Client’s brand.
Scalzo Architects in Duluth is a family owned multi-specialty architectural and interior design firm focused on life safety and customer service.