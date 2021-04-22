Raich named Northeast Higher Education District president

Dr. Michael Raich has been named as the next president of the five-college Northeast Higher Education District (NHED).
As president, Raich oversees five autonomous, but interdependent colleges, Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College, and Vermilion Community College.
Raich was born in Chisholm and raised in Pengilly.
He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth, holds a master's from St. Cloud State University, and a doctorate from the University of North Dakota.
Raich has served as Hibbing Community College provost, dean of Academic Affairs and Student Services, and as Itasca Community College interim provost. He has been serving as interim NHED president since 2019.
A process to merge the five independently-accredited colleges into one accredited college, is underway.