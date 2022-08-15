Rachel Jackson has been selected to be the new principal for Myers-Wilkins Elementary School, pending School Board approval. Jackson takes over after the departure of Amy Worden this summer.
“During her interview, Rachel expressed a passion for teaching and learning that stood above the rest,” said Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds in a public statement. “Her passion and years of dedication to serving the students in this district make her the right candidate for this job.”
Jackson has served as assistant principal of Ordean East Middle School since 2013. She has worked in Duluth Public Schools for the past 24 years starting as a middle school teacher at Morgan Park Middle School. She has also taught math at Lincoln Park Middle School and Woodland Middle School.
“I have been a part of the Duluth Schools for the past 24 years and am passionate about our community. I am deeply honored that Myers-Wilkins has opened the door and welcomed me to join their team. I am looking forward to building long-term relationships and partnering with all staff, students, families and community members,” Jackson said.
Jackson earned her bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She went on to earn a master’s in education and administrative licensure from Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota.