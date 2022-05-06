Psychotherapist Victoria Sundell joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Victoria Sundell, a psychotherapist, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. A 30-year resident of Duluth, Sundell is excited to practice in the place she calls home.
“I have spent more than 25 years seeking out education and training to grow my skills,” said Sundell. “I really enjoy working with people and being a part of their journey to positive mental health and wellness, particularly in the areas of anxiety, depression and trauma.”
Sundell received her education from the University of Minnesota Duluth. She has spent the last 13 years working in the school system and looks forward to joining the behavioral health team at Essentia.
“I come to work with a team approach,” said Sundell. “We will work together to figure out the best course of action for my patients and their families while matching them with the best interventions to meet their needs.”