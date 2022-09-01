Psychotherapist Laurie Orbeck joins Essentia Health

The Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center welcomes Laurie Orbeck, a licensed independent clinical social worker specializing in psychotherapy.
“Essentia has been a place where I have received excellent care during the last 17 years,” said Orbeck. “The care provided to patients is what drew me to become an employee.”
Orbeck received her education from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“I have a special interest in supporting people through medical challenges such as cancer diagnosis, treatment and healing,” said Orbeck. “My interest in rehabilitation is consistent with my personal and professional experience of helping people overcome and manage setbacks and challenges.”