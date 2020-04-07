Port Authority elects 2020 officers

During its annual meeting on March 25, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners elected officers for the fiscal year beginning April 1.
The board re-elected Rick Revoir to serve his second year as president. Other appointments included Tony Sertich as vice president, Patrick Boyle as secretary, Norm Voorhees as treasurer and Mike Jugovich as assistant treasurer. Together with fellow board members Ray Klosowski and Yvonne
Prettner Solon, this septet oversees the Port Authority’s financial and organizational affairs.
The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is governed by a seven-member board – two commissioners appointed by the state’s governor, two by the St. Louis County board, and three by the Duluth City Council. Each is appointed to a six-year term, yet terms have varied expiration dates. Commissioners meet monthly to set policy, approve contracts and determine budgets. Under the board’s governance in 2019, the Port Authority’s partnership with Lake Superior Warehousing earned international acclaim as the Heavy Lift Port/Terminal Operator of the Year.