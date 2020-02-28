PolyMet Mining Corp. TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM, today announced the appointment of Glencore mining executive Hilmar Rode to the board of directors.
He brings experience to the board including 30 years in global mining, chemicals and industrial gases. Rode currently leads operational strategy, technical services and projects, and capital management for Glencore’s copper assets group. He replaces Peter Freyberg, maintaining Glencore’s three seats on the board.
“We are delighted to have the depth of experience, broad industry view and intellect Hilmar will bring to the board,” said Ian Forrest, chairman. “It will be of tremendous benefit as we continue to progress the NorthMet Project through financing, construction and operations.”
Rode began his career in process development and research engineering before joining Anglo American, where he worked for 12 years in positions of increasing leadership in its industrial diamonds, base metals and paper divisions in South Africa, United Kingdom and Austria, respectively. He joined Glencore in 2007 as CEO of its zinc division in Bolivia, returning in 2019 to the copper division in his present position after a two-year stint with BHP as president of Minera Escondida Ltda. in Chile, and nearly three years at Nyrstar as CEO and executive director in Switzerland.
Rode holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch, South Africa, a master’s in environmental engineering and doctorate in chemical engineering from State University, Buffalo, NY, and a certificate in the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.