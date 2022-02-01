The Pine Knot News has won the the Mills Trophy from the Minnesota Newspaper Association for most outstanding weekly in Minnesota. This is the second year in a row the Cloquet weekly newspaper has won the Mills Trophy. The Mills Trophy, awarded to the top weekly each year, was established in 1982 in honor of the late Charles Edward Mills who founded the Montevideo American-News.
