Duluth based Mars Supply, a family-owned regional industrial supply distributor, is pleased to announce the hiring of Philip H. Wilson as their new Chief Financial Officer. He previously held the same position at Trika, Ravin Crossbows and Field Logic. Wilson is replacing Vice President/CFO Beth Ahrens, who is retiring June 3 after 14 years at Mars Supply.
