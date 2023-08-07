Peterson joins St. Luke's Cardiology Associates

Nurse Practitioner Marin Peterson, APRN, DNP, is joining St. Luke’s Cardiology Associates. Peterson earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
