Pete Raukar named partner at Trial Group North

Peter J. Raukar has been named partner at Trial Group North. Raukar devotes his practice to civil litigation covering a wide variety of matters such as employment matters, products liability matters, premises liability matters, real estate matters and insurance coverage matters. He is a graduate of Rutgers Law School (with honors), and previously worked as a law clerk for the Michigan Court of Appeals and as a litigator for another private firm in the area. He is also the current president of the Hermantown Youth Soccer Association, volunteer coach, and an investigator for the 11th District Ethics Committee. He is a former officer (board chair) of the Duluth Volunteer Attorney Program, former board member and committee chair for Udac, and past president of the Minnesota State Bar Association’s 11th District New Lawyers Section. Raukar is licensed to practice before all Minnesota and Wisconsin state and federal courts.
