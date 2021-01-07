Personnel changes at KBJR 6 & CBS 3

Quincy Media Inc. has announced the promotion of two company managers and the retirement of another at KBJR 6 & CBS 3 in Duluth, Minnesota. Todd Wentworth has been promoted to the position of Vice President/General Manager, Joe Biondi has been promoted to the position of General Sales
Manager, and David Jensch has taken the position of Senior Management Advisor in anticipation of his retirement later this year. All three moves take effect January 11, 2021.
Todd Wentworth joined KBJR in 1983 as an account executive and has served in various sales management roles including Local Sales Manager beginning in 1990 and General Sales Manager since 2007. Todd currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Broadcasters Association. He is a Rochester, Minnesota native and graduate of the College of St. Scholastica.
Joe Biondi joined KBJR in 1994 as an account executive and was promoted to KBJR Local Sales Manager in 2007. Joe is one of the key architects of the My 9 Sports project, which is celebrating its tenth-year broadcasting local college and high school games on KBJR-TV, channel 6.3, also known as My 9. Joe is a Warroad, Minnesota native and former college hockey player for the UMD Bulldogs.
David Jensch has worked for KBJR since 1978, starting as a reporter, anchor and later serving as News Director. David was promoted to VP/General Manager in 2004. Under his leadership KBJR has established a reputation for award-winning journalism and public service, including numerous regional Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards. David is the recipient of the 2011 Silver Circle Award for
Extraordinary Service to the Television Industry from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He has served in many community volunteer roles throughout his career.
“As our leadership transitions at KBJR 6 & CBS 3 these promotions recognize Todd and Joe for their skill and hard work” said Tom Allen, Regional VP for Quincy Media. “It is wonderful for us to have two highly qualified, community centered leaders already in place.”
“This is my dream job,” said Todd Wentworth. “The opportunity to lead the fine group of broadcast professionals at KBJR 6 and CBS 3 is the highlight of my career. I look forward to continuing the mission of KBJR in contributing to our communities with great public service and excellent local news coverage.”
Joe Biondi said, “I’m honored to continue to work with the wonderful and talented sales team at KBJR. I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to expand my role at the station on behalf of our advertisers and our communities.”
“Spanning more than four decades, working his way up from intern to General Manager, Dave Jensch has become an institution in the Duluth-Superior market,” said Allen. ”We wish him nothing but the best as he transitions from his long and successful television career into retirement.”
Says Jensch, “I’ve had a lot of fun, worked with wonderful professionals, and had the distinct honor of 43 years of service to the greatest people in one of the best communities in the world.”
Jensch will officially retire from KBJR on June 30, 2021.