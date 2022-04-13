Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Emily Korman joins St. Luke's

Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Emily Korman is joining St. Luke’s.
Korman earned her medical degree from Des Moines University in Iowa. She completed her residency at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. She is board certified in pediatric medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics.
Korman’s areas of interest include newborn medicine, asthma management and acute care medicine. She joins a team of pediatric hospitalists who provide 24/7 coverage for all pediatric inpatients, from newborn to adolescents.