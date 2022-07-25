Ouellette named vice president of operations at MPECU

Minnesota Power Employees Credit Union (MPECU) is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Ouellette to the position of Vice President of Operations. As the Vice President of Operations, Ouellette will serve all MPECU members and employer groups.
“I’m really excited for this new opportunity. MPECU is such a fun place to work, and over the last nine years, I have built such a great rapport with our members and my fellow co-workers. I look forward to dedicating even more time and effort to ensure each and every member continues to be successful on their financial journey all while receiving the same outstanding service they’ve become accustomed to.” said Ouellette.
Ouellette brings more than nine years of professional experience to Minnesota Power Employees Credit Union. He is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University.
Ouellette has completed United Way’s Emerging Leaders Program, the Minnesota Credit Union Network’s Young Professional CREW, and is involved with the new Trailblazers Program through MNCUN). He has served for several years as organizer for the United Way Campaign, the CU Forward Day of Service and led several Credit Union fundraisers for local nonprofits.