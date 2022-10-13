Oneida Realty hires Tessier as property manager

Oneida Realty Co. has hired an experienced area property management and hospitality leader as its newest property manager. Alex Tessier is now responsible for meeting the diverse needs of current and future tenants and assisting in managing the more than 35 buildings in the Oneida portfolio.
“Alex has the perfect blend of experience and affability to ensure our many tenants receive the superior customer service they deserve,” said Oneida President and CEO Steven LaFlamme. “He is an excellent addition to our team.”
For the previous 12 years, Tessier had held general manager positions with Oliver Companies and Odyssey Resorts.
“It’s a pleasure helping our tenants maximize the effectiveness of their office spaces, whether they’ve been with Oneida for many decades or are a business just starting out,” said Tessier, a lifelong Duluthian. “I am also looking forward to working with the building owners we represent, making sure we maximize their investment.”
Founded in 1908 by Marshall Alworth and still privately held by Peter Alworth, Oneida entered the Duluth market by developing and constructing the tallest building in Duluth, the Alworth Building. Over time, the business expanded into third-party building management and building services, including leasing, maintenance and office cleaning. Oneida currently manages over 35 buildings in Duluth.
Oneida maintains its corporate offices in downtown Duluth and offers a wide array of services to its clients.