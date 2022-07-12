Oncology specialist Molly Anderson joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Molly Anderson, a certified physician assistant specializing in hematology and oncology, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I was drawn to Essentia’s mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives,” said Anderson. “Its values and reputation as an organization make me feel proud to work here.”
Anderson received her education from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia.
“In this field of medicine, I can fully give my service to patients,” said Anderson. “This specialty is challenging, rewarding and inspiring, and I look forward to sharing that with my patients.”