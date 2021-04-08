Officers elected at Duluth Seaway Port Authority annual meeting

During its annual meeting held March 31, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners elected officers for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021.
The board elected Tony Sertich to serve as president, succeeding Rick Revoir, who remains a board member along with Ray Klosowski. Other officer appointments included Yvonne Prettner Solon as vice president, Patrick Boyle as secretary, Mike Jugovich as treasurer and Tyrone Walker as assistant treasurer. Together, this septet oversees the Port Authority’s financial and organizational affairs.
The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is governed by a seven-member board – two commissioners appointed by the state’s governor, two by the St. Louis County board, and three by the Duluth City Council. Each is appointed to a six-year term, yet terms have varied expiration dates. Commissioners meet monthly to set policy, approve contracts and determine budgets. Under the board’s governance in 2020, the Port Authority’s partnership with Lake Superior Warehousing helped bring to Duluth a record-setting total of wind energy cargo for a second consecutive year.
The Port Authority is an independent public agency created by the Minnesota State Legislature in 1955 to foster domestic and international maritime commerce, promote trade development, facilitate industrial development and advance port interests. The Port Authority manages the Clure Public Marine Terminal on Rice’s Point, the Duluth Airpark, and in conjunction with the City of Duluth, Erie Pier.