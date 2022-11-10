Odyssey Resorts names Howard Anderson vp-strategic planning

Odyssey Resorts announced Howard Anderson has been named vice president of strategic planning.
In this role, Anderson creates and implement policies and procedures to help Odyssey Resorts build a strong foundation for growth, development and forming stronger partnership with the company’s guests, team members and owners. He works across the company to anticipate and solve challenges, leverage and evolve Odyssey Resorts’ brand and achieve operational and financial goals. He reports to Odyssey Resorts’ Chief Executive Officer Kirk Schultz.
Odyssey manages eight distinct resort properties and offers North Shore vacations with modern conveniences and high-quality guest service. The portfolio includes East Bay Suites in Grand Marais, Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen, Lutsen Sea Villas in Lutsen, the Mountain Inn in Lutsen, Breezy Point Cabins on Lake Superior in Two Harbors, Grand Superior Lodge in Two Harbors, and Beacon Pointe Resort in Duluth.
Anderson brings 30 years of industry experience to the role, most recently service as Vice President of Operations at ZMC Hotels. He specializes in brand development, market planning, hotel management and financial execution. Anderson received a B.A. from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He is the current board chair of Hospitality Minnesota, a past president of the Minnesota Lodging Association and a member of the Minnesota Lodging Association’s “Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame.”
“Howard Anderson has enjoyed success throughout his career developing and implementing proactive strategic plans that realize results. He is a collaborative manager and takes great pride in helping team members develop and succeed. Further, he shares our commitment to providing the highest quality service to our valued guests and owners,” said Schultz. “As companies grow and evolve, it’s important to have an eye on the future – ensuring that we are set up internally to create the best possible environment for growth as well as employee, guest, and owner satisfaction. Adding Howard to our team will help us to reach the next level of success.”