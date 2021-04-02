Nys named fellow as trust, estate counsel

Attorney J. Steve Nys of Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith, & Frederick, P.A. has been inducted as a fellow into the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.
ACTEC is a national organization of estate and trust lawyers and law professionals who have been invited after being voted into the organization by their peers. To be chosen, they must be recognized for making outstanding contributions to their practices and clients. Being a member of ACTEC affords fellows a community of like-minded individuals who strive to maintain the highest level of confidence in trust and estate services while investing in educating, creating and stimulating networks between lawyers and law professionals while working to improve the trust and estate laws.
“This is a wonderful opportunity,” said Fryberger President David Oberstar. “It’s nice to see him recognized for his hard work.”