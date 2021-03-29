Novus Health Solutions, located in the Burning Tree Plaza district, announces the addition of two staff members. Novus is celebrating its second year as the Northland’s first regenerative care clinic.
Heidi Cragun, RN, is the new director of nursing and clinical operations. In her role, Cragun oversees new patient education, assists with medical procedures, and coordinates follow-up patient care. Cragun brings six years of experience to her position along with a passion for health and wellness. Her professional background includes working on the hospital floor, in long-term care facilities, and conducting early childhood screenings. Heidi earned her RN degree in 2015 and holds a B.S. in Public Health.
Cragun said, “In my new role, I hope to help people find non-surgical solutions to feel better and enhance the quality of their lives.” Cragun is a transplant to the Duluth area and enjoys trail running. Cragun said, “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the Duluth Cyclists of Gitchee Gummee Shores (COGGS) and Superior Hiking Trail systems with local running groups. However, my favorite thing about Duluth is the Lake Superior sunrises on early morning runs."
Ann Robertson joins Novus Health Solutions as director of marketing. In her role, Robertson is responsible for business development and helps inform the public about the clinic’s innovative, regenerative and alternative healthcare treatments.
Robertson said, “Our clinic is on the ground floor of providing the next evolution of medical treatments available to patients in our region. I am honored to be a part of this clinic that is a changing the way injuries and ailments can be managed through activating the body’s own self-healing mechanisms. I am optimistic about our clinic’s ability to make a significant impact on our communities’ healthcare options.”
Robertson’s professional experience includes sales, marketing, business and membership development at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, Northland Country Club, Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra, AdMax Displays, and the Kitchi Gammi Club. Robertson’s background also includes more than ten years’ experience working in the group fitness industry at organizations including Duluth Area YMCA, Evolve Duluth, Blue Cross Blue Shield Duluth Retail Center, Moms on the Run, and Tortoise & Hare Footwear. Ann’s experience includes teaching senior fitness, yoga, Pilates, and spin classes along and with leading group runs. Like Cragun, Robertson shares a passion for running and active living. Robertson earned a B.A. in English at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has worked as a sales and marketing professional in Duluth for over 25 years.
Dr. Jay Huber, physician and owner of Novus Health Solutions said, “We are pleased to announce the hiring of new staff members in response to our clinic’s growth. Since opening in January 2020, we have treated many Northland residents who are seeking local treatment options. In the past, Northland residents had to travel to Minneapolis for the same care. We are seeing patients come to us from not only Duluth - but from the Range cities and the North and South Shore regions of Minnesota and Wisconsin - who are interested in our regenerative medicine treatment options.”