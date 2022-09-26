The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) announces its recent election of officers. Kelly Klein of Hurley will serve his first term as chairperson. Judy Aspling of Gordon will serve her first term as vice chairperson. Richard Nystrom of Superior was elected to serve another term as secretary. All three of these individuals have dedicated many years of service to the region through the NWWIB.
The NWWIB is a partnership of innovative business and community leaders who provide vision, direction, and coordination for the regional workforce system with a goal of creating a competitive workforce that meets the changing needs of businesses in Northwest Wisconsin.
Elections were bittersweet with the recent passing of the NWWIB’s previous Chairperson, LeRoy Forslund of Superior. Forlsund served on the board for nearly four decades and spent 22 years as chairperson of the board with dedication and commitment to helping those in need.
“LeRoy had a wonderful sense of humor, was a passionate optimist in overcoming adversity, and was a strong believer in the power of resilience,” said Mari Kay-Nabozny, NWWIB CEO. “We are deeply grateful for LeRoy’s steadfast leadership and thoughtful guidance that has shaped the organization into what it has become today.”