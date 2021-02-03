Northview Bank names Paula Diaz president and CEO

The Northview Bank board of directors has appointed Paula Diaz as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Diaz replaces Ron Carlson, who remains actively engaged as a Senior Vice President and Board Member.
Prior to her banking career, Diaz worked in public accounting for 6 years and as the Controller and Finance Director for a Cummins NPower for 5 years. When joining Northview Bank in 2014, Paula took on the position of Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Her experience and knowledge lead her into the position as President and CEO at Northview Bank.
Diaz was born and raised in Finlayson and graduated from Hinckley Finlayson High School in 1999. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Augsburg College.
“Paula is prepared to be the new leader for Northview Bank. Her experience, knowledge and people skills make her the logical choice," said Ron Carlson, past President of Northview Bank
The ownership of Northview Bank remains in the Pogatchnik family along with its Employees ESOP ownership. The Pogatchnik family through Finlayson Bancshares has owned Northview Bank since 1974. Northview Bank looks forward to serving their customers and communities for years to come.