Northspan welcomed three new members to its board in early 2022. Together, these individuals bring a wide range of perspectives, while sharing Northspan's commitment to the Northland. The Northspan board selected its new members through an open application process that attracted many qualified applicants. The new board members are: 
Bekkah Anderson helps small business owners as president of Wise Elephant Consulting, which she founded in 2018. You may also know her as the host of the Business Talk Sister Gawk podcast out of Virginia, Minnesota, where she demystifies business so entrepreneurs can try it for themselves. She currently is serving on the Northeast Minnesota Workforce Development Board. In her spare time, she works with parents and youth that have had adverse childhood experiences and/or disabilities in order to help them prepare for the workforce. Read More
Mark Jeffers has been the economic development coordinator for Aitkin County since June of 2021. Mark previously worked for Growth Innovations, another economic development organization in Aitkin County. After arriving in Minnesota in 1991, he joined the Viking Coca-Cola Family after 28 years in various areas of business from sales and corporate management to direction, specializing in servicing and growing profitability for small business throughout Viking territories in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Read More
 
Meg Thoreson has a passion for the region and supporting the businesses that give communities across the Northland their unique character. She is an Entrepreneurial Operating System implementer as well as co-owner of Solon Springs Mercantile, a retailer located in northwest Wisconsin. She has been active in the community through the Superior-Douglas County Development Association and Harbortown Rotary and sits on the board of United Hardware Distributing. Read More