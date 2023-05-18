Northspan names three board members

Following an open application process, Northspan welcomed three new board members.
Beth Shermoen is director of coordinated early intervention supports and equity at the Northland Learning Center in Virginia, and owner of JJEM Education & Consulting, LLC. She is a collaborative leader who advocates for equity through inclusive practices, access and opportunity, removal of barriers, and creating safe and welcoming spaces for educational communities and organizations.
Brian Bosley is a lifelong resident of the Twin Ports and a commercial loan officer at National Bank of Commerce, where he works closely with community organizations and individuals to help them achieve their business and financial goals. Prior to joining NBC, he was an account manager at United Healthcare before transitioning to commercial banking in 2008.
Claire Peterlin is strategic partnerships and ecosystem development manager with The PLUM Catalyst. Her professional experience includes engineering roles in power generation, paper manufacturing and mining. In her roles, she has focused on leading collaboration and facilitating learning, reflection, and adaptation based on data and context.
Several changes have also taken place within the Northspan executive committee:
- Kiera Wilson, Park State Bank, was named chair.
- Jamie Adams, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, was named vice chair
- Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County, secretary
- Meg Thoreson, Solon Springs Mercantile, treasurer
- Janelle Greschner, Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, past chair
The executive committee leads the board, which is responsible for overseeing and guiding Northspan operations.