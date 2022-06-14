Duluth-based nonprofit consulting firm Northspan Group, Inc., is celebrating team expansion with the addition of three new full-time consultants, one intern, and an internal promotion.
NEW HIRE Zack Filipovich – Consultant
Zack will provide community, organizational, and business development services such as facilitating conversations, conducting business valuations, packaging Small Business Administration (SBA) loan applications, and designing loan fund services. Zack brings over nine years of in-depth accounting and financial experience and eight years of public service experience including reviewing and approving budgets. Zack grew up in Duluth with Iron Range roots and in 2016 was selected as one of the Duluth News Tribune’s “20 Under 40” which recognizes professionals who are making a positive impact in their communities.
NEW HIRE Miriam Kero – Consultant & Northland Connection Program Manager
Miriam will provide community and organizational development services and manage the Northland Connection program in addition to providing support to Northspan’s partners through demographic data, economic analysis, and information on commercial real estate. Miriam brings over 25 years of experience in industry, government, nonprofit, and education. With a specialty in communication, Miriam is practiced in engaging people, communities, and organizations in strategic development work.
NEW HIRE Ali Bilden Camps – Consultant & NORTHFORCE Program Manager
Ali will provide community and organizational development services and manage the NORTHFORCE program. Ali joined the NORTHFORCE technical team in January 2022 as a strategy and development consultant and will continue to connect career-minded individuals with professional advancement opportunities and support the current and future workforce needs of area employers. Ali brings over 15 years of nonprofit management and community development experience including working with organizations and individuals across sectors. She has roots in northern Wisconsin and has called northeast Minnesota home for almost 20 years.
NEW HIRE Olivia Niska – Justice Equity Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) Policy & Sustainability Intern
Olivia is a student at The College of St. Scholastica living in Cook, MN. During this 3-month internship beginning in June, Olivia will conduct research related to understanding best policies and practices in improving justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, with an emphasis on understanding efforts by organizations in rural Minnesota and the northeast Minnesota region, including seven counties and six tribal nations.
PROMOTION Amanda Vuicich – Consultant & Operations Manager
Now promoted from associate consultant and operations manager, Amanda Vuicich will continue to oversee Northspan operations, support community banks by providing SBA 7a loan packaging services, and assist with business, organizational, and community development clients. Amanda holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a major in international studies. She joined Northspan in 2018 and has previous operations experience in the accounting and hospitality sectors.