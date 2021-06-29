Northland Foundation's Lynn Haglin to retire July 1

Lynn Haglin, Northland Foundation's vice president and KIDS PLUS director, will retire July 1 after 29 years at the organization.
"It has been the good fortune of our organization, region, and state to have harnessed Lynn's talents for nearly three decades. Her visionary thinking, boundless optimism, and patient persistence has made a profound impact throughout Minnesota," Tony Sertich, Northland Foundation president, wrote in the announcement.
"Anyone who has met Lynn quickly realizes that this has not been just a job to her but a passion project. Lynn has put in countless hours (and miles) to ensure that community members of all ages and walks of life have had a seat at the table and the opportunity to share their story."
During her tenure, Haglin led the creation of 57 community-based coalitions, including 26 KIDS PLUS communities, 12 early childhood coalitions, 18 AGE to age sites, and the Duluth/Proctor/Hermantown Thrive Initiative. She designed model programs replicated and recognized at the state and national levels to support children and youth from birth to adulthood and foster intergenerational connections that tap the talents and skills of older adults. She helped raise and administer $36 million and leverage $60 million more to support and sustain programs that help people of all ages thrive. She also represented the region at the state and national levels, including serving on Governor Walz's children's cabinet advisory council and the Start Early funders coalition.
Haglin is a recipient of the Light a Candle Award from the Center for Early Education and Development, the Northland Newscenter Women in Leadership Award, and the Woman Today "Rosie" Leadership Award.