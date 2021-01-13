Northland Foundation adds Lisa Shrum to its accounting staff team

The Northland Foundation announced that Lisa Shrum has been hired as Accounting Clerk. Shrum has spent much of her 25-year career in the nonprofit sector in a variety of accounting and financial-related positions, including more than six years with Goodwill/Easter Seals of Minnesota as a staff financial analyst.
Shrum holds a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota Duluth, as well as completing coursework in accounting and finance at Metro State University in St. Paul. Accepting the position at the foundation marks Shrum’s return to Minnesota after spending a number of years living in Arizona and Colorado.
In her new position, she will work closely with the Northland Foundation’s Chief Financial Officer and other staff to support the accounting function, such as receivables, payables, financial statements, reporting, and more.
“Lisa brings not only a strong analytical and detail-oriented background in the nonprofit world but also a willingness to dive into learning the financial intricacies of the organization, even while working remotely during a pandemic,” said Northland Foundation President, Tony Sertich.
“She will be a great addition to our staff, and we are happy to be the reason she has come home to Minnesota,” Sertich stated.
The Northland Foundation serves northeastern Minnesota’s seven-county Arrowhead Region through its Grant Program, KIDS PLUS Program, Business Services including small business gap lending and hosting the regional SBDC, and other special initiatives. Learn more at https://www.northlandfdn.org/index.php.