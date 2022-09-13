Northeastern Minnesota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the governing body providing support to 130 ELCA churches in 13 counties, welcomes Joy Hensel as Synod Minister for Mental Health and Wellness. She has worked with the Synod as a mental health program consultant in a grant-funded role since 2019 and brings over 20 years of experience in ministry, mental health and addiction to the Northeastern Minnesota Synod.
Hensel’s consulting work related to the Youth Ministry and Mental Health Initiative involved publishing Mental Health Discussion Guides and congregational kits. Podcasts on the topics of mental well-being, anxiety, depression, suicide prevention, suicide response and grief were produced and half-day workshops with mental health professionals offered. The Initiative’s focus on mental health and ministry, along with the quality of resources produced, caught the attention of many outside of our Synod. Hensel shared the fruits of the Initiative at events for SYMBOL, Lutheran Outdoor Ministry, the 2021 ELCA Youth Leadership Summit, the 2022 ELCA Youth Ministry Extravaganza, Sacred Playgrounds, the Minneapolis Area Synod of the ELCA and several churches around the state and in the Northeastern Minnesota Synod.
Ms. Hensel holds a Master of Arts from Luther Seminary in Congregation and Community Care, Faith and Health Ministries and a Master of Arts in Addiction Studies from the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. She is a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor for the State of Minnesota and Minnesota board-certified counselor. Hensel currently serves as a Mental Health First Aid instructor.