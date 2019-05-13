North Shore mortgage lenders named top producing loan officers

Julie Reinemann and Chana Stocke of North Shore Mortgage were named Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officers. Reinemann achieved the Platinum Level and Stocke achieved the Gold Level for their loan production during the second half of 2018.
Minnesota Housing is a state agency that works with local loan officers like Reinemann and Stocke to provide affordable homebuyer loans. First-time and repeat homebuyers can access programs with fixed interest rates, 3% down options and down payment loans up to $15,000. More information and eligibility requirements are available at www.mnhousing.gov. In addition to homebuyer loans, Minnesota Housing also offers home improvement loans and finances single and multi-family housing across the state.
The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program awards outstanding loan officers biannually at three levels: Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Loan officers meeting the threshold for each level based on regional production are recognized as top producers.
“We are extremely proud of the outstanding achievements of Julie and Chana,” stated Joe Johnson, Sr. Vice President of North Shore Mortgage. “Their commitment to their clients, and North Shore Bank, makes them valuable and trusted members of our community.”