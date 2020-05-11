North Shore Mortgage lenders named Minnesota Housing top producing loan officers

Julie Reinemann and Chana Stocke of North Shore Mortgage were named Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officers at the Platinum Level for their loan production during 2019.
The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program awards outstanding loan officers biannually at three levels: Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Loan officers meeting the threshold for each level based on regional production are recognized as top producers.
“Julie and Chana have dedicated their careers to North Shore Mortgage for well over half a century combined. We are extremely proud of their outstanding achievements and could not be more grateful for the commitment they show to their clients,” said Joe Johnson, senior vice president of North Shore Mortgage.
Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by partnering with local loan officers like Reinemann and Stocke to provide affordable homebuyer loans. First-time and repeat homebuyers can access programs with fixed interest rates and down payment loans up to $17,000. More information and eligibility requirements are available at www.mnhousing.gov.