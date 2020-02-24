North Shore Bank promotes Haney, Gottwald

North Shore Bank announced the promotion of Rick Haney to vice president, enterprise risk management officer and Matt Gottwald to vice president of finance and operations.
Haney has been in the banking industry for over 30 years, spending the last 16 at North Shore Bank. In his new role, he will oversee enterprise risk management, compliance, security and fraud. Haney holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and is a 2010 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
Matt Gottwald has been a part of the North Shore Bank team for 12 years. In his new role, he will maintain his current finance responsibilities and also oversee marketing and designated operations functions. Gottwald obtained his bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan Tech University and is a 2019 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
“Rick and Matt are a valued part of our North Shore Bank family and we’re pleased to announce their expanded roles within our organization,” said Ken Johnson, North Shore Bank president/CEO.