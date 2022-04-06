Four North Shore Bank Mortgage lenders named Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan officers.
The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has been recognizing individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade. Loan officers meeting the threshold for each level based on regional production are recognized at one of three levels: platinum, gold or silver.
The following North Shore Mortgage loan officers were named a Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan officer at the various levels for their single family homeownership program loan production volume during 2021.
Chana Stocke, Platinum Level
Janice Merrill, Gold Level
Elizabeth Lundgren, Silver Level
Rhonda Adams, Silver Level
“I am very proud of our team,” said Joe Johnson, senior vice president of North Shore Mortgage. “They display unwavering dedication and commitment to their clients every day which produces not only individual achievements, but enhances our entire mortgage division.”
Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by partnering with local loan officers like those from North Shore Mortgage to provide affordable homebuyer loans. First-time and repeat homebuyers can access programs with fixed interest rates and down payment and closing cost loans up to $17,000. In addition to homebuyer loans, Minnesota Housing also offers home improvement loans, and finances single-family and multifamily homes across the state. Minnesota Housing collaborates with individuals, communities, and partners to create, preserve, and finance affordable housing. More information and eligibility requirements are available at www.mnhousing.gov, on social media at Minnesota Housing Facebook @minnesotahousing, and on Twitter and Instagram @mnhousing.